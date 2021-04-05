Vaccine card selfies are becoming more common these days, but experts say to be careful with that card.
"It's going to be a requirement pretty soon for a lot of different places," said Jennifer Doncsecz with VIP Vacations Inc.
Travel agents say vaccination cards for diseases like yellow fever and typhoid have always been required for travel to certain destinations. But now a COVID vaccination card is required for quarantine-free travel to some foreign countries and cruises, and could be a factor at sporting events and concerts.
They say the name on your card should match your passport or driver's license.
But more importantly, "make sure that you upload that information into your medical record, send your provider some information about the fact that you receive two doses," said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
Health experts say that will remove you from the wait list.
Vaccine information is uploaded to a state database, so if you lose your card, you can get a replacement. But experts say wait to laminate it until after the second dose, and keep copies in a safe place.
"We're seeing threat actors and scammers creating forged vaccine documents," said Mark Ostrowski with Checkpoint Software.
Researchers say vaccine cards are a hot item right now on the dark web. That's why it's important to make sure none of your information is seen in those selfies.
"With that information someone could potentially find out information about you and potentially try to use that information to open up a fraudulent account or to commit some other type of inappropriate activity," said Joe Walsh, an assistant professor at DeSales University.
Experts say the safest selfie is one with a vaccine sticker, or simply your smile.