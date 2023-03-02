A Carbon County man is expected to be in court Thursday after authorities say he hid an explosive in his suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Marc Muffley, 40, is facing charges of possession of an explosive device in an airport, and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed and explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft after the incident Monday.

According to court documents, Transportation Security Administration agents at LVIA contacted the FBI after an alarm detected suspicious items inside Muffley's checked bag. He checked the bag Monday morning for Flight 201 heading to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

Inside the bag, agents found "a circular compound, approximately three inches in diameter, wrapped in wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap hidden in the lining of the baggage," court documents say.

"It was hidden," John Miller, former FBI official said. "It was, you know, the fuse was secreted in the lining of the suitcase so it's an indicator that Mr. Muffley allegedly knew that he wasn't supposed to be bringing that on an airplane."

TSA agents paged Muffley through the intercom system asking him to report to the airport's security desk, but he did not show up. Instead, security cameras caught Muffley leaving the airport.

"He concealed the device, concealment is evidence, and then he fled the airport," said Mary Schiavo, former Department of Transportation Inspector General. "And flight is evidence, so I think those two factors will mitigate against him."

According to the complaint, a certified safety bomb technician concluded that the luggage contained a "granular type of powder concealed within the wax paper and plastic wrap." That type of powder is consistent with a commercial grade firework.

Attached to the circular compound was a "quick fuse" and "hobby fuse," according to court documents. A quick fuse is used to ignite explosives quickly whereas a hobby fuse burns slower. Documents show the hobby fuse appeared to be added to the originally-manufactured fuse.

"The use of the commercial fire interior essentially elements the powder from a commercial grade firework reminds me immediately of the Boston Marathon bombing, you know, it's not a high explosive like TATP or something that we see foreign terrorist use," said Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director. "But it can be a very, very effective and very lethal weapon if used in the right way."

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Miller said that it didn't appear the explosives were set to go off on the airplane, and another expert stated that it doesn't appear any of the contents in the bag were connected to a detonation device.

But, the FBI said in court paperwork that the explosive posed a significant threat to the plane and passengers.

Muffley is expected in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday via videoconference.