FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - How did a young bald eagle die?
It's the question wildlife experts and those in Fountain Hill are asking after the raptor was found dead at the intersection of Bishopthorpe Street and Broadway Saturday afternoon.
"All of the sudden, there it was."
Martin Reinsmith's Broadway Service Center's security camera shows the time the eagle fell from the sky just before 4 p.m.
"Out of nowhere, I heard a loud bang. It sounded like a car door banging, or I thought my dumpster lid slammed closed," he said.
It's a tragic site to this self-described bird lover.
"He didn't look injured outside of being motionless," he described.
The eagle is now at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, awaiting the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission to pick it up.
Center head Kathy Uhler, who's rescued and rehabbed eagles for 30 years, says the bird was big for its age. It may have been electrocuted from a nearby powerline, had a disease, or suffered from rat or lead poisoning.
She said it would be odd for the bird to be flying so low in this environment to be hit by a car.
"We kind of wait to see how many there will actually be and this year there were three babies with the group this year," said Tom Spier.
Spier lives next to nearby Saucon Park. He's seen eagles nest near there for the past six years.
He last saw the juveniles Saturday and fears this may be one of them.
"My heart kind of sunk a little bit because they become part of our family here," he said.
At this point, wildlife officials don't know if this is the bird's home nest.
The state Fish and Game Commission has to perform a necropsy.