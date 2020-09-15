No one wants to assume their job is on the line, but as a global pandemic continues, job security may seem a little less secure than it did just a few months ago.
Preparing for that worst-case scenario is essential.
Gene Dickison, founder of MTM Financial Group in Northampton County, encourages people to trim the fat in their budget and focus on spending less and saving more.
"The traditional guidance for savings has always been three months of monthly expenses," Dickison said. "Currently, lots of advisors are recommending 12 months of expenses tucked away, not in an investment account, in a bank account."
To reach that savings goal, Dickison recommends workers consider pausing contributions to their 401ks and college funds for the time being.
He would also encourage people to scale back how much they're putting toward debt until having that cushion, using a medical analogy to explain.
"If you were in an accident, and we're trying to save your life, we're not really worried about your cholesterol right at the moment," Dickison said.
Though, Dickison said if a worker already has that safety net set aside, paying off debt should be a priority.
Another focus in terms of preparing for a potential layoff, should be finding a new job.
Nancy Dischinat with the Lehigh Valley Workforce Development Board said now is a good time to self-assess.
"Are you upgrading your skills, getting a certificate, going to community college to get a credit, what are you doing today to make yourself more employable than you were yesterday?"
Dischinat suggests researching careers you could transition into, and finding out what skills are needed to do it.
"Never put yourself in that position, that you don't know what to be next," she said.
She recommends keeping your resume current, and using it to track your development.
"If it looks the same as it did last year, what's a matter with you? You better do something," she said.
She said networking is also key, but cautioned against using certain social media platforms to do that.
"Keep your networking off of Facebook," she said. "Watch what you're putting out there about yourself."