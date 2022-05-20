Temperatures are expected to be in the 90's this weekend and people will be cranking up the AC.
Folks at the Allentown Rose Garden are getting a head start on the warmer weather, but some are concerned about its cost.
"Especially with other prices going up, I would be concerned with energy prices going up as well," Jennifer Barbee while enjoying a walk in the park.
Energy experts say there are several things you can do to lower your energy bills.
Starting on the outside, you can inspect your air conditioner and make sure coils, fins and connectors look good.
On the inside, make sure your vents are vacuumed and nothing is blocking them.
Experts say to replace your air filter. A clean filter will lower your AC's energy usage by 15%.
They continued to say you should set your thermostat between 72 and 78 degrees and to use fans with your air-conditioning. Using a fan can create a wind-chill effect that will keep you comfortable.
You can also seal cracks in windows to keep the cool air inside.
"When the sun is out in the afternoon, make sure that you have your blinds and your drapes closed so that the hot sun doesn't come into our house," said Jane George, PPL Regional Affairs Director.
George says customers can get even more energy saving ideas by requesting an energy audit.
"We will come to your home or we can do it virtually and we will audit your home and we will go through your home and look for ways where you can reduce your energy use," continued George.