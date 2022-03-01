The housing market is at a high across the country, and here in the Lehigh Valley the supply is nowhere near the demand.
"If you can buy a house, I would buy it now. We know that there's right now about 14 available housing units for sale in the Lehigh Valley market," said Becky Bradley with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
"Overall, it's about 7 or close to 10,000 units that the region is missing," said Jill Seitz, also with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The Lehigh Valley is booming.
"People are moving here for the quality of life, the cost of housing," Bradley said.
Yes, cost of housing. Bradley says while prices are going up sharply, they're still considerably lower than the adjacent Philadelphia, New York, and New Jersey area. And this area has gone from a smaller region to a very moderate medium size, and well on its way to becoming a large metropolitan community.
"20 years or so, and that happens when you hit a million people and we're almost at 700,000 right now and adding anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 persons per year," Bradley said.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission says projects to develop more units with a scale from lower to high end housing is increasing, but those projects will take time. Supply chain issues and labor shortages will also be factors.
"At the end of the day it's going to take 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and more years for those units to be built," Bradley said.
Bradley says this housing bubble isn't going to burst, making it hard for first time home buyers to save up. For those who own a home in the region, they are sitting on a very valuable asset.