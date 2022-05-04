EASTON, Pa. - The Federal Reserve's rate hike will have an impact on the loans we take out. For homes, cars, you name it.
Experts say that will have an impact on consumer buying power, which could slow down the housing market and car sales.
"What the Fed is hoping is if they can increase interest rates, things like mortgage rates or home loans, anything that individual consumers would get loans for, those rates are going to increase as well.
"If that happens people will maybe be less likely to buy a home or buy a car," said Amy Guisinger, Assistant Professor of Economics at Lafayette College.
Guisinger says the idea is to slow down the economy a bit.
Realtor Tim Tepes believes it may slow things down, but not hurt the housing market.
"You'll probably see just as many buyers. What it's going to affect is their buying power, so there may not be as many buyers for that one particular house," Tepes said.
Tepes says you might see three to four buyers instead of what they've been seeing lately, which is sometimes over 10 offers for a home. And with fewer offers, he hopes that will eventually help increase the housing inventory.
As for what it will do to housing prices that have been steadily increasing, "you won't see the prices drop, you'll see them level off. We had that spike, the homes keep going up and up, you're not going to have that roller coaster where they come down," Tepes said.
Which is good, as the government is trying to avoid a crash, putting our economy in a recession. Guisinger says right now the Fed is doing what economists call a "soft landing."
"If the Fed increases its interest rates maybe too quickly or is too aggressive in their policy, what we could see is that not only consumers, but firms will stop making investments," Guisinger said.
She says all of this is necessary to try to drive down inflation.