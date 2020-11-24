COVID-19 doesn't cause dental issues, but dental experts say there have been some unintended dental consequences.
Ten to 25 percent of the population grind their teeth. And when they're stressed, they grind harder. There's certainly been plenty of stress to go around this year.
"We've noticed a lot of people grinding their teeth, clenching their teeth, coming in with pieces off their teeth," said Dr. Ann Hunsicker-Morrissey with Hellertown Dental Group.
Morrissey recommends night guards.
"It doesn't stop grinding, but it protects the teeth," Morrissey said.
She added that when your mouth is at rest, your teeth shouldn't touch.
Dr. Michael Stern, an oral surgeon at Oral Surgery Group in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has noticed an uptick too.
"We do see emergencies all the time, but I can tell you definitely as fractured teeth, there has definitely been in increase in the last year or six months or so."
He agreed stress is a factor and also recommends night guards, in addition to stress coping mechanisms like exercise and yoga.
He said another factor has to do with people avoiding dental care early on in the pandemic.
"Teeth that had probably a small amount of decay that were possibly salvageable or less prone to fracture were left alone for many months," he said.
WFMZ also talked to Dr. Stern about how masks can put pressure on the scalp, face muscles, and ears.
"Those kinds of things can cause the muscles to ache, you can have pressure on nerves, pain from the ears," he said.
It can cause headaches and ear discomfort.
He recommends ear savers.
Stern isn't saying you shouldn't wear your mask when it's warranted and he notes that the everyday mask is less restrictive and heavy than medical ones, and less likely to cause pain and issues, but he does caution that long-term use can lead to a change in jaw posture, which could eventually lead to headaches and TMJ.