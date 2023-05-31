We've seen a lot of beautiful outdoor days of late. And even though rain would put a damper on that, experts say the lack of moisture is causing allergies to run rampant.

You know the feeling: dry, itchy eyes, sneezing, coughing.

Especially this time of year, allergies can hit the best of us. But this time around, it's expected to be even worse. 69 News's Chief Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says we had an earlier start to the allergy season this year.

"First of all, we had a warm start to spring," Skeldon said. "We had some early season warmth in March into early April. So that started the pollen season, started things blooming earlier than normal."

But to add insult to injury, right now, this spring's dry conditions are compounding all that. After an unusually arid March and April, Skeldon says it's been the second driest May ever in the Lehigh Valley.

Skeldon tells us that rain is a good regulator for pollen.

"Especially a good soaking rain," he said. "It washes pollen away, it knocks it back and gives people, allergy sufferers a break."

Lehigh Valley Health Network tells 69 News that seasonal allergies have been the number-one diagnoses in its Ear, Nose and Throat offices. It was lower, the network tells us, in both 2021 and 2022.

Dr. Ravi N. Sami, LVHN's Chief of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, says the dry conditions can even affect your body's immune response to allergies.

"For healthy nose and sinuses...they need to have some amount of water for them to work well," Sami said. "Otherwise, you trap the allergens, and which can give you an allergic, immunogenic response."

So, what can we do about it? ENT specialists with Lehigh Valley Health Network say before trying medications, try avoidance: Shut windows, wash your face, wear a mask while cutting grass and try an air purifier.

If all that fails, try the medications: like nasal irrigation, nasal steroids or over-the-counter anti-histamines.

And if you're still struggling, it may be time to consult with an allergist.