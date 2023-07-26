BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you pass by 2nd and Polk in Bethlehem, you may see Jordan Smith working to make sure the landscaping for the new parking garage looks good.

"I enjoy being outside, even on the hot days," said Smith.

But those hot days are about to get hotter with the highest temps we have seen all year coming our way.

Smith is doing his best to keep cool.

"A lot of water breaks," said Smith.

Doctors say when temperatures rise, so do cases of heat illnesses.

"What we see is a lot of patients come in complaining of heat overload or exhaustion symptoms. They can be very sweaty, fatigued, dizzy. Sometimes they can be nauseous to the point where they're at heat stroke," said Dr. Eric Eustice, Director of Emergency Medicine at St. Luke's Bethlehem Campus.

Tips to avoid heat illness include:

Staying hydrated

Wearing loose, lightweight clothing

Sunscreen.

Limit outdoor activity

Know if you are at risk for heat illness

Under 5 years of age and the elderly

Eustice says heat stroke needs to be treated immediately.

"If it continues, it can lead to death, so that's very dangerous. We want to be cognizant of those early signs and symptoms," said Eustice.

Dr. Eustice says the best way to prevent heat illness is to stay out of the sun during peak hours of 11am to 3pm and keep cool if you're going outside.

Something Smith says is part of the job.

"We try to sit in the shade a little bit when we can. Take a little two-minute break to drink some water and stay hydrated throughout the day," said Smith.

Warning signs for heat exhaustion:

muscle cramps

heavy sweating

weakness/confusion

headache

nausea/vomiting

racing heart rate

dark colored urine

Warning signs for heat stroke: