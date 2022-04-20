Palmer Township gas leak scene
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Several homes were evacuated after high levels of natural gas were found in a Palmer Township neighborhood.

Authorities were called around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Stones Crossing Road for the report of an odor inside a home.

UGI found gas readings in the home and cut power to the area, said Joe Swope, with UGI.

Due to high levels of natural gas and readings in the "explosive levels," about 10 nearby homes were evacuated, said Deputy Chief Jim Alercia, with the Palmer Township Fire Department.

The home continues to be vented, and UGI is conducting inside and outside leak checks, Swope said.

An investigation found the leak was caused by a fitting on the house heater, Swope said. 

No injuries were reported, officials said. The road was closed in the area.

