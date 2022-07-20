GLENDON, Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire is causing massive delays during the Wednesday morning commute in Northampton County.
The big rig caught fire around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound, near Easton, according to emergency dispatchers.
Fire tore through the truck, which was carrying Halloween candy, state police said.
I-78 east remained closed at Route 33 for hours. All traffic on Route 33 south is being diverted onto I-78 westbound.
Police did not have an estimate for when the highway would reopen, but they said the cleanup is extensive.
No injuries were reported, and it's not yet clear what caused the fire.