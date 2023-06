We were joined by international best selling author Dr. Tony Macaulay and Rwandan Reconicliation charity head Christophe MBonyingbao to discuss the book "Kill the Devil" that is about finding whatever your devil is and overcoming it.

Finding forgiveness is at the center of the book, and it shows that sometimes that means "extreme forgiveness."

The book is inspired by true tales from MBonyingbao, the founder of two Rwandan Reconciliation Charity's.