EASTON, Pa. - Nearly a week out from Earth Day, local officials are using their platform to advocate for the Senate to pass climate investments.
They say the $550 billion investments, approved by the U.S. House of Representatives last year, are crucial.
"That funding is critical to address a whole host of climate change problems and issues affecting our country and and the planet as a whole," said state Rep. Robert Freeman, who represents part of Northampton County.
They say their goal is to emphasize the recent string of climate-induced extreme weather events across the Lehigh Valley and, more specifically, Easton.
"Flooding here is really a major issue," said Roger Ruggles, Easton city councilman. "And the Delaware causes damages, right down at our sewage pumping station right there, $2 million in damages from those floods in the 2000s."
Ultimately, they're hoping to highlight the need for investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and clean energy.
As the bill is stalled in the Senate, they say the goal is to educate those who aren't willing to make the jump over just yet.
"You have to keep the drumbeat going to impress upon elected officials the importance of this issue, why it needs to be addressed, why we can't wait, and to ensure that the public gets behind it," Freeman said.
The biggest obstacle will be the Senate passage, leaders said. There's no current predictable timeline for action, either.
And while many are hopeful this will eventually push through, there is a contingent of scientists who do not support the idea of climate change and global warming.
"If we continue in this path, it's just going to continue to get worse and worse and worse," Ruggles said.
Again, while there is no set timeline on next moves, officials are hoping that by continuing the conversation, especially ahead of Earth Day next week, they could eventually see some movement sooner rather than later.