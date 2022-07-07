WASHINGTON — ;The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that it has awarded Lehigh Valley International Airport $5 million in new funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding is an award from the FY22 Airport Terminal Program, a new competitive grant program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding will be used to help the airport's ongoing project to complete a terminal connector, according to the FAA.
The project includes a new four-lane Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint to address capacity limitations and insufficient space to accommodate existing passenger volume and the necessary security screening equipment.
"The Lehigh Valley is one of the fastest growing regions in Pennsylvania and we need to ensure the region's infrastructure is able to keep up," Pennsylvania U.S. Sen Bob Casey said in a statement.
"When I visited the Lehigh Valley International Airport this past March, I got to see the progress the airport is making on the terminal connector and the new TSA check point for incoming passengers."
FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said, "The work that goes into building safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation's infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country's workforce."
The money is part of the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.
"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country."
On top of the new funding, the airport has gotten more than $11.5 million in federal investments since the start of 2021, Casey said.