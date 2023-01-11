We know a computer outage caused flight disruptions Wednesday morning and a domino effect during the day, but what exactly does that computer system do?

Planes are back in the air now that the Federal Aviation Administration says the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, system is working again.

Allentown-based Ted Rosenberger, a pilot of 30 years, explains why that system is so crucial.

"Let's say there's an accident, and, you know, a runway, a whole airport closes. Well, you know, the NOTAM would be the way to notify everybody that okay, that airport is unusable," he said.

That's just part of the up-to-the-minute flight information the computer system uses.

From the mundane to the critical, the information could be hundreds of pages for longer flights.

Rosenberger says pilots need it at the time of takeoff.

"It's definitely something that would be very inefficient to try to have air traffic control try to verbally communicate all this information over the radio, that would, you know, clog up the system and create other problems," he said.

So when the system went down, the FAA grounded all domestic flights Wednesday morning.

Operations slowly resumed around 9 a.m., but thousands of flights across the country were delayed and canceled, creating a domino affect for passengers waiting to take to the skies.

"I've never heard of, you know, this system, you know, being completely down before in my 30 years, as a pilot, I've never heard of this," Rosenberger said.

Lehigh Valley International Airport says that while flights are on time there, travelers could possible face delays at their larger connecting airport. They say be in touch with your airlines.