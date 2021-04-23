helicopter

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. | Authorities were investigating a helicopter crash in the northeastern part of the state, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The wreckage of a Robinson R44 copter was found in a remote area in Wyoming County about 9 p.m. Thursday after the agency had issued an alert about a missing aircraft, the FAA said.

There was no word on the number of people on board or their conditions.

According to the FAA, the flight had departed Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown and was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda. The FAA indicated Friday morning that the agency had no information about how many people were aboard the helicopter.

The Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter that has been in production since 1992.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

