BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Faces Int, in partnership with ArtsQuest and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, announced the presentation of “Heroes,” an exhibition by 2022 Musikfest artist Bart Cooper.
The exhibition opens on March 18 and will be free to the public seven days a week at ArtsQuest’s Banana Factory Arts Center, officials stated. The exhibition will be accompanied by virtual seminars exploring topics such as: What is Fine Art, The Business of Art and the Impact of Art, spread across March, April and May.
The artist will also host youth educational programs at the artist’s former school in the Whitehall School District.
“When Bart Cooper first showed me the 'Heroes' collection it made such an impression, I knew Faces had to help enhance its reach. I am excited too for the impact 'Heroes' will have on the Lehigh Valley community,” says COO of Faces Int, Kevin Greene.
“Heroes” is a project of artworks, educational and public programming and outreach events that feature the experimental work of Bart Cooper, officials say. The installment invites viewers and attendees to examine heroes in popular culture.
Toying the line between the real and fictional worlds, Cooper uses mixed media methods to create portraits of powerful black women, matching them up to suitable Marvel characters to highlight the connection between America’s favorite comic characters, and the country’s history of powerful, gritty, brave black women leaders.
Focusing on themes of social justice and equity, the juxtaposition of each woman and the Marvel characters emphasizes their true power according to the artist, Bart Cooper.
“Their intelligence, their trials and tribulations, their willingness to lead shows strength and resilience. These people had powers and practiced them rigorously, and not only for themselves, but for others,” says Cooper.
“It’s exciting to play a role in bringing Bart’s art and timely perspective to the Lehigh Valley,” stated Marci Lesko, Executive Vice President, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. “It’s true in the arts, as in our lives, that inclusion, representation and raising diverse voices deepens and strengthens racial equity for our community.”
To kickoff this partnership, Cooper will reportedly host a mini residency on February 15 at Whitehall High School (WHS). Cooper, a WHS alum, will lead a variety of activities for WCSD students including artist talks and art-making demonstrations. He will also hold an event for WCSD families in the Whitehall High School Auditorium on Tuesday, February 15 from 7 – 8 p.m.
To learn more about the “Heroes” project, programming and artwork, visit their website.