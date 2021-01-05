A fact about the Lehigh Valley made a New York Times list of the 74 most interesting facts in 2020, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
At the end of each year, New York Times editors pick "the most interesting, striking or delightful facts" to appear in articles from throughout the year, the LVEDC said. The fact, which claimed the #4 spot on the list, was that "The Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania is within an 8-hour drive of one-third of American consumers."
The fact appeared in an article about the Lehigh Valley's economic transformation. The story highlighted the Valley's manufacturing sector, transportation infrastructure, network of colleges and universities, and food and beverage companies, and other topics, according to the LVEDC.
The LVEDC said it hosted the reporter when she visited the region for the story.