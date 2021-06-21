BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The first step towards plans for a new hotel on Emrick Boulevard have been approved by the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners.
On Monday, commissioners approved, by a 4-0 vote, a resolution granting conditional preliminary land development to Central Penn Equities LLC for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites on the southwest corner of Emrick Boulevard and Cook Drive. Commissioner John Merhottein was absent from the meeting.
Plans call for a 58,900-square-foot, four-story, 107-room hotel with 118 parking spots on the 3.4-acre site.
The company had applied for conditional approval with the township's zoning hearing board in April 2019 but revised the plans based on direction from the board, which recommended approval at its May 24 meeting.
Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution for the conditional site plan submitted by St. Luke's Health Network to relocate the emergency area of the Anderson Campus hospital onto the north side of its building.