U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists.

Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of pianos, is set to open within the next few months at 7001 Route 309, just south of Coopersburg.

The store will occupy space that previously housed a copy, printing and shipping shop, next to D&J Sports.

"We're in the beginning stages, just getting contractors in there to build everything out," owner Jason Andino said. "But we're hopeful to be open in January."

Andino, who is turning 50 years old later this month, is a second-generation piano restorer with more than 30 years of experience in the piano restoration industry.

For 14 years, he worked at Steinway & Sons in New York City, where he installed soundboards and pinblocks in new and restored Steinway grand pianos, among other responsibilities.

Currently, he serves as director of factory operations at Cunningham Piano Co.'s piano restoration factory in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

The Pennsburg resident has worked at Cunningham for 14 years, with his team of technicians becoming known in the piano rebuilding industry as an authority on the restoration of mid- to late-19th century grand pianos.

"As far as piano technicians go, it's a very small market of people who do this type of work," Andino said. "There's not a lot of schools that teach it, and most people who do get into the trade are either trained musicians or have a parent who was in the business."

Andino followed in the footsteps of his father, Angelo Andino, who he credits for his successful career.

Angelo enrolled Jason in piano classes with a graduate of The Julliard School at a young age, and he also showed him how to service pianos, including tuning and repairs.

"For 20 years, my father also worked for Steinway & Sons, and he'd take me on service calls," Jason recalled. "We used to do calls up and down Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue in Manhattan."

At Like New Pianos, Jason plans to feature an assortment of new and preowned pianos, including models from popular brands such as Steinway & Sons, Yamaha, Kawai and Baldwin. The store will also carry digital pianos.

"As far as used pianos go, there will be a wide selection, including European, Asian and American pianos," Jason said.

Like New Pianos' hours are still being finalized, but the store is tentatively set to operate 10 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (by appointment on Sundays). A business website and social media pages are launching soon.