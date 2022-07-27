EASTON, Pa. - There's a fake survey going around Lehigh and Northampton counties, and while authorities are warning residents not to complete it, many say they already have.

So, what should you do? Should you be worried?

A spokesperson for the Northampton County district attorney's office says while the survey is not affiliated with the county at all, it does not appear to be a scam.

That means if you submitted information online, where the survey mailing directs you to, your answers are with the company running the surveys, but investigators don't think residents need to be worried.

The motive for the surveys appears to be political in nature, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are urging people to be careful when giving out information online.

Meanwhile, if you get one of the surveys in the mail directing you to a website, ignore it and throw out the mailing.