ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A "prank call" caused a big scare and police response at a Lehigh Valley high school on Wednesday morning.

Local and state police swarmed Catasauqua High School around 8 a.m. after someone reported a shooting at the school.

Investigators soon determined it was a "swatting" call, or a prank, fake call intended to cause a large police response, said Trooper Nathan Branosky, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police's Troop M.

Police are not going to release further details about what the caller said, but Branosky said the call was not made from inside of the building on W. Bullshead Road.

Troopers cleared the building and determined it was safe, and school will resume as normal.

There will be an extra state police presence for the day out of an abundance of caution, Branosky said.

Police are working to figure out who made the call.