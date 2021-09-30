Fall has arrived in the Lehigh Valley. The leaves are beginning to change, and our area has an especially good view of the transformation.
One of the best parts of fall is taking a look outside and seeing all of the autumn colors. Vibrant oranges, reds, and yellows bring splashes of color to the Valley, and the foliage is expected to be vibrant this year.
Not everyone gets to experience the full spectrum of color the fall has to offer.
Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than not just any other state in the nation, but anywhere else in the world.
There are only three regions in the world that support forests capable of displaying fall autumn color.
They are the British Isles, parts of northwestern Europe -- northeastern China and northern Japan -- and eastern North America.
Pennsylvania's varied elevations support 134 species of trees, and that's not counting the shrubs and vines that also contribute the the autumn color display.
With 121 state parks and more than 2 million acres of state forestland, there are plenty of places in Pennsylvania perfect for experiencing some beautiful vistas this fall season.
Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks near the beginning of October.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources posts a weekly fall foliage report every Thursday.
You can also find suggestions for the best spots to view fall foliage on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.