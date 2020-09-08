ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Instead of hopping on the school bus, Allentown School District students are hopping online for the first day of school.
ASD is the only district going all online.
For the Washington family, that's a lot of Zooming. Zavier is a Moser Elementary School 5th grader, Nasya a Harrison Morton Middle School 7th grader and Ajalynn a freshman at Dieruff High School.
"Since it is the first week and I need to make sure we are absolutely knowing what to do and how to get on and how the classes are working," said Mom Yahaira Washington.
Washington is also doing online learning at LCCC for psychology.
She says the first day of school went smoothly. ASD reported only minor technical issues, saying the district IT department is working with families, who are reaching out on the "Let's Talk" platform and Facebook.
The district distributed chrome books and hotspots to make sure students had access to virtual classes. It set up on-line parent support materials.
So how long will this online learning last? Superintendent Thomas Parker says the district is working with health officials to determine when students will return to the classroom.
"No matter where we see you know that our commitment to excellence remains the same. And we look forward to serving each of you for the upcoming school year," said Parker.
Washington says the online learning may be new, but it provides her family with an added lesson.
"Being able to maintain a solid routine is part of being able to maintain a healthy mind and healthy soul," said Washington. "So yes, they get up in the morning they do their showering, breakfast as if we are getting ready to go to school."