ALLENTOWN, Pa. – At an emotional Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night, dozens of families who say they were affected by alleged "medical kidnapping" by Lehigh Valley Health Network spoke out against the hospital's treatment of children.
The families' comments were encouraged by a report titled "The Cost of Misdiagnosis," which Lehigh County controller Mark Pinsley released on Wednesday.
The report claims there is a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley. And while the report does not name specific facilities complicit in the overdiagnoses, LVHN's John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center — located at 1627 W. Chew St. in Allentown — is the only facility in the area that manages such child abuse cases.
Specifically, the report references Munchausen syndrome by proxy, or MSBP, an extremely rare mental condition in which parents or adults falsely convince children they are suffering serious illnesses.
"We noted that in the northeast region of Pennsylvania, which includes Lehigh County, makes up only 11% of the youth population, yet 40% of the Munchausen syndrome cases," Pinsley said.
That number is concerning to him, so he's calling on the county and local hospitals to change their protocols and procedures to prevent that from happening in the future.
"Lehigh County should require a second opinion considering the diagnosis of medical child abuse when considering removing children from their families," Pinsley said.
Many families who spoke on Wednesday accused LVHN pediatrician Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen and her associates of intentionally perpetrating false MSBP diagnoses when they took their children to the emergency room.
Such a misdiagnosis was often used to turn sick children against their parents during long unsupervised hospital stays, and/or frame said parents as child abusers, according to the families. After this, the families said the hospital would get Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services, or CYS, involved to take away custody of their children.
One man reported taking his infant daughter to LVHN after he accidentally dropped her and she suffered head injuries. He said he was falsely framed as an abuser and ended up in a long legal battle with CYS to not get her taken away.
One woman reported taking her infant son to LVHN after she and her boyfriend (the child's father) allegedly saved him from choking to death.
But despite multiple other witnesses backing up the woman's story, she said Jenssen insisted the infant's condition was the result of shaken baby syndrome and gestured to demonstrate how frustrated "first-time parents" would shake their baby. The couple lost custody of their child, and the child's father was incarcerated for several months, the woman said.
Another Lehigh County couple reported that their 11-year-old son — who suffers from a mitochondrial disorder and is autistic — was deprived of necessary medication and not allowed to contact his parents while in Jenssen's care. The boy was taken by CYS and later returned after a legal battle, but the couple said he remains traumatized by the experience and hides when doorbells ring and car doors close outside the family's home.
Other families said children had been placed into abusive foster home environments by CYS after their parents were accused of abuse, despite the children experiencing no such abuse while living with their families.
But almost all families agreed that Jenssen should be removed from her position at LVHN.
"I want Debra Jenssen fired," said a man who lost custody of his two sons to CYS.
"I would rather die in an ambulance than be taken there," said another man.
Speaking in support of the families, attorney Joe Welsh of the Lehigh Valley Institute advised the community to urge the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office to open an investigation into the alleged medical kidnapping by LVHN.
If this is unsuccessful, Welsh said the families should take their case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace agreed, arguing that the county has "a legal and moral obligation" to investigate claims against LVHN.
69 News reached out to LVHN ahead of Wednesday's report.
It said, "The Lehigh County Controller has no jurisdiction over the CAC (John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center), nor the clinical credentials to conduct a review of a clinician or the services rendered by a clinician — and we disagree wholeheartedly with the controller's conclusions being shared with the media. The Controller ignores the fact that Munchausen's by Proxy perpetrators can have more than one victim."
The families are standing in support of Pinsley's report and are calling for change, they say, so the same thing that happened to them doesn't happen to someone else.
"I want Debra Jenssen fired so we can feel safe again taking our children to the hospital," said one person.
69 News reached out to Jenssen directly, but LVHN responded for both its organization and the doctor.
The Lehigh County Department of Human Services provided a statement Wednesday regarding Pinsley's report:
We are currently reviewing the report presented by Mr. Pinsley. At first glance we are concerned that this appears to be rather one-sided in its presentation of facts and conclusions regarding the County of Lehigh’s Office of Children and Youth Services. The caseworkers and attorneys of the Office of Children and Youth Services are dedicated professionals who are committed to the protection of children and youth as both a legal and moral imperative. Any case in which the agency seeks to remove a child from their parent(s) must first be presented to the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas before emergency placement, and then a hearing occurs shortly after placement. While we are constrained by both State and Federal law from fully discussing the situations of the specific Lehigh County cases identified by Mr. Pinsley, we have reviewed the facts and are comfortable with the County’s handling of these matters, and the protection of the children involved.
The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners will next meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13.