BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thursday is the first full day of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show in Bethlehem.

It's a packed house, as people are checking out their favorite cars and getting an up-close look at the upgraded models and even some brand news cars that haven't hit the lot yet.

Visitors came to see a range of vehicles, like trucks, sports cars or electric cars, but one thing many have in common is they made the trip a family affair.

"I told the kids and wife to take the day off and let's come out here," said Bill Pakstis, a car enthusiast.

He and his family have been going to auto shows in Pennsylvania for years, and there's one place you can always find him.

"I'm drooling over the trucks," he said.

He and his family live in Warrington, and decided they needed to take a mini vacation to be at the first full day of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show.

Another pair used the rainy Thursday for some father-son bonding.

"I got a little motorhead here, he was really excited to see some of these rides and such," said Alex Simotas.

He took his son, Zach, out of school for the event. He says it's a nice bonding moment for the two of them.

And Zach says he's hoping to see a specific car --

"Hopefully, the new Dodge Demon 170 is here," he said.

Even if it's not, there's certainly much more to look at. With 30 manufacturers and 145,000 thousand square feet of event space filled with vehicles, there's something for everyone.

"We're looking at the hybrids, the plug-in hybrids, see what's out there in the EV world today," said Edwin Myers III, another car show visitor.

Electric vehicles are a big thing this year. Many manufacturers are introducing their electric vehicles for the first time.

In addition, the auto show gives car enthusiasts a chance to see 2024 models, revamped designs, the latest in technology and much more.

"You can just kind of come here and just walk around and ask all the questions that you want, and just have a good time. It's a good, it's a family event," said Sean Jenkins, general manager of Ciocca Subaru of Allentown.

The auto show runs through Sunday at Stabler Arena.