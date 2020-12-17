BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rosy cheeks and smiles. Two things that sure beat being stuck inside, probably on Zoom for school.
Sixth grader Kaylee McGowan likes things that actually zoom. Like her sled on what became a snow day for Bethlehem students who might've otherwise been virtually learning, like they've been for months now.
"It's definitely a great change to the norm," said Christine Hough, Kaylee's mom.
Parents took advantage of getting out and making memories with their kids, an early Christmas gift you can't put a price tag on.
"I was very happy because they have been locked down inside and it's nice to actually come out and go sledding and do something fun," Hough said.
"It was much needed I think. I think everybody was ready to take a break from screens and go enjoy outside for a bit," said Bridget Hujsa, a teacher in Bethlehem.
It's been a thousand days since a snowfall like this, so some say it's not an opportunity to miss.
"Yeah I love it. Every time I get the chance, I go out and do it," said Shane Sutliff, from Nazareth.