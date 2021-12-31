BETHLEHEM, Pa. - PeepsFest was back this year.
Families from all over the Lehigh Valley gathered under the SteelStacks in Bethlehem to watch the famous Chick Drop.
And while midnight can be late for some kids (and adults) to stay up and watch the ball drop, Just Born made the event early so everyone could enjoy.
"We know it's hard for kids to stay up for midnight, so we drop the giant Peep Chick at 5:30 p.m. so it's nice and dark, we drop it, great fireworks after. And the kids get to go home and go to bed at a normal time," said Just Born Corporate Affairs Specialist Courtney Angle.
The outdoor festival was held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with plenty of fun for the whole family.
"Community groups, a live band, a magician, DJ S'mores, a little bit for everybody," Angle said.
And nobody was entering 2022 without some Just Born candies. The company gave out goodie bags for everyone that attended.
"At Just Born our mission is to bring sweetness to the community," Angle said.