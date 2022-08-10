ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families of elderly prisoners are calling on Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin to help give their loved ones a second chance at life.

Families, faith leaders, and activists rallied Wednesday in front of the county courthouse.

They're asking Martin to send their letter to the Pennsylvania General Assembly and urge support of a state Senate bill that would extend parole eligibility to aging people in state prisons.

It would apply to those who are 55 and older or have served either 25 years or half their minimum sentence, whichever is less.

Activists say it's costly to keep these people behind bars.

"That's money that we all have to pay for a lot of people who could come home and would never hurt someone, could actually contribute really meaningfully to their communities, to their families, but right now, they don't have a way to come home," said Kris Henderson, with the Amistad Law Project.

Martin said in a statement that he has forwarded the letter to the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

He says he will likely support whatever position the association takes in the matter.