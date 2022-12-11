"It honestly means the world to us," said Angela Kushnir.

Families just like the Kushnir's have a child with cancer.

Their son Leo was one of many who got to visit the North Pole today

"Come to the airport, fly off to the North Pole, and come back to meet Santa," said Tom Stoudt, Executive Director of Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority.

It's all thanks to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and the Lehigh Valley International Airport

"We have about 14 families here who got to send a child and a parent on the flight to the North Pole," said Michelle Zenie, Executive Director of Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

"It's just a really nice mix of kids currently in treatment, those who are survivors and some bereaved siblings," said Zenie.

This special event is something the airport has put on for decades and one, they plan on doing for more families in future holiday seasons to come.