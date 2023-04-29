ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Car after car dropped off bag after bag filled with food at Dorney Park, feeding our community at the seventh annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Drive.

"It's just some really great partnership with different businesses and area leaders," said Ryan Eldredge, Dorney Park director of communications/public relations.

It benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. All at a time when the East Allen Township-based food bank said food insecurity is intensifying. Eldredge tells us the amusement park donated $1,500 worth of food.

"Just to play a small role in knowing that some families will get the meals that they need and critical support is super important to us," said Eldredge.

That is on top of Giant, who also partnered by donating more than $3,800 worth of food. Giant Regional Operations Coordinator, Alicia Carriotte was among the volunteers there from the company.

"Giant works every day to connect families for a better future and I believe that's what's exactly what we're doing here," said Carriotte.

People were also able to try out several food trucks. All of the food trucks are donating a portion of the proceeds to Second Harvest.

"It's great because you can support a good cause and you can also come and have some fun and eat some delicious food at the same time," said Melanie Falcon, 69 News anchor.

In a place we all call home.

"I think it's so important because we're not only a news station. We are part of the community; we're out and about every single day and we live here, we work here," said Falcon.