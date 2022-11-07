A Nazareth family is advocating for yearly flu shots after losing their son to the sickness 17 years ago.

"He was one of those people everybody gravitated to," said Diane McGowan, Martin's mom.

"He knew when to tell a joke, when to make you feel better," said Nadean Geiger, Martin's sister.

The McGowans were emotional, thinking back on the 15 short years they had with Martin.

They're taken back to February 2005. Martin was a freshman at Nazareth High School.

"Martin was a very healthy individual. He liked to play basketball, he liked to be busy," said McGowan.

He also loved baseball. He was going out for the high school team.

After tryouts one night, his family realized something wasn't quite right.

"Martin got in the car that night and what transpired from there was that his legs hurt. We came home, he went to bed, he got a temperature, he threw up at 2:30 in the morning," said McGowan.

Diane and Martin get in the car, and head for the emergency room.

Martin tests positive for the flu, and it was attacking the muscles in his legs and admitting a toxin through his body.

He's rushed into emergency surgery.

"It attacked his heart, and he passed that night," said McGowan.

It's because of Martin's story that we now have the Martin Foundation.

His family is giving out pamphlets at flu clinics to keep not only keep his memory alive, but to educate families on the importance of a flu shot.

"Our word of mouth and us telling the story to you, will help the next person," said McGowan.

To learn more about the flu shot and hear stories like Martin's, visit FamiliesFightingFlu.org.