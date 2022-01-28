BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem resident Louis Donoso is 101 years old Friday. And during the century he's been on this Earth, he's filled his time with plenty of adventures.
"He never could relax," said Judy Kauker, Louis' daughter. "Always on the go."
Louis served in the U.S. Air Force and Army during WWII, earning an air medal for "exceptionally meritorious service."
He also worked for Bethlehem Steel during its time, and even opened his own boat dealership called "Lou's Marine." His family says hard work has always been his thing.
"He never would miss a day. In fact, one time my brother had to take him to work in a snow mobile," Judy said.
In his off time? Louis loves the casino, and his family says he still goes to this day.
But one of Louis' greatest accomplishments would have to be his family. Louis married his wife Margaret, and they began a family. He is a father of two: Ronald and Judy Donoso. He also has six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
"He's been able to be involved in so many things," said Becky Donoso, Louis' granddaughter.
"My sister's wedding in 2018, he was able to come, my brother pushed him into the reception in his wheelchair, his grandchildren were there, we took pictures together it was awesome," Becky said.
Family members came together to celebrate his 101st birthday on Friday, and they, of course, made sure he got his slice of birthday cake.
"I brought a piece in to him and I fed it to him. He had to have his cake, he has a sweet tooth," Judy said.
Family and cake - a pretty good way to celebrate over a century of life.