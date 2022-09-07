ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "It's awful…to see anybody's kid go like that- its just heartbreaking," said Donna Youwakim, cousin of the victim.

Donna Youwakim's cousin is 25-year-old Angela Yowakim. She was struck by a car Tuesday morning, right out front of Dieruff High School on North Irving Street in Allentown.

She was headed into the building to start her day as a teaching aide, most likely with a grin across her face.

"There was never a moment she wasn't smiling. She always smiled and she could light up a room with her smile," said Donna Youwakim.

But there's a lot of unanswered questions for the Youwakims. Who was the driver? Were they speeding? And will there be any charges filed?

"The police didn't have any information. I thought that's odd," said Donna Youwakim.

We're also waiting to hear those answers. However, city officials did hold a news conference expressing their condolences, and were visibly shaken up by the situation as well.

"Angela was a real caring human being," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

"I believe that this tragedy is something that shakes people to the core," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

"There is nothing more deeply hurtful than to lose a baby," said Allentown School District Superintendent John Stanford.

The family gathered behind the news conference, hearing their words, holding onto the memories of Angela, and taking in the support from the community.

"We love you, we support you, and we are here for you," said Stanford.