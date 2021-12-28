EASTON, Pa. - A family is displaced after a fire tore through a duplex in Easton Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to Butler and South 13th streets shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Northampton County dispatchers.
Everyone made it out of the home safely. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while responding.
Several departments responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross has been called to help a family that was displaced by the fire. Another unit in the duplex was vacant.
Joseph Mariconda lives in the area and came out to how bad it was.
"It's scary, unbelievable," Mariconda said.
Scary, especially since just days ago a father and two sons lost their lives in a fire in Quakertown. Thankfully there were no major injuries in this fire.
"Houses can be rebuilt, families and lives can't," Mariconda said.
Palmer Township's deputy fire chief says one of his department's trucks was involved in a crash while responding to the fire. The crew on board was checked out and is OK.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.