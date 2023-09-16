Family members are reporting an important step forward in the recovery of former Nazareth High School wrestling standout Sammy Sasso.

Sasso -- an Ohio State wrestler -- was shot during a carjacking near the university last month. Two teens were arrested.

Sasso had been in the hospital ever since, but now his family says he's being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

He suffered spinal nerve damage in the shooting and will have to learn how to walk again.

Sasso's family said in a statement posted online that he is now able to walk a short distance with the assistance of a walker.

The family said he "has been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from his community and team."

Sasso's family has set up a GoFundMe for his recovery.

It has raised $140,000, as of Sept. 16.

Sasso wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.