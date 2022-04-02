Wert's Cafe

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The owner of a well-known Allentown restaurant has died. 

Greg Wert, of Wert's Cafe on North 18th Street, died Saturday in what the eatery's Facebook post described as an "unexpected" loss.

Hundreds of people took to social media to offer condolences and their memories of Wert, 59.

According to the restaurant's website, Wert's Cafe was established in 1968 by Fred and Connie Wert. Greg Wert is one of the couple's three children.

The restaurant was closed on Saturday, as supporters were asked to keep the Wert family in their prayers.

