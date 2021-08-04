NAZARETH, Pa. - The whole town is rooting for all 6 feet and 300 pounds of Joe Kovacs, who was born and raised in Bethlehem.
He was bound for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and is going for glory in the Men's Shot Put final.
"So proud of where he's come with everything," said Joanna Kovacs-Royer, Joe's mom.
They're hoping he can hear them from nearly 7,000 miles away.
"We had planned to go to Tokyo. We had a whole group going. Of course being that is the way you show your best support, but he knows all of our family is here together just supporting him through," Kovacs-Royer said.
The Holy Family Club in Nazareth is where the shot putter grew up. It's only right that the viewing party ended up there.
"We grew up here in Nazareth. Holy Family is part of who we are as a family and there's no better place to be, I feel so much love here from the town of Nazareth, but I can't explain it and I know Joey will feel it because he knows we're here," Kovacs-Royer said.
They're just hoping the ball ends up as far away from Joe as possible when he competes.
He took home Silver in Rio in 2016.
This time, his wife is his coach. They've coined the team name, Throvacs.
Kovacs-Royer, Joe's mom and former coach, has some advice.
"Give it your best, you worked so hard, I don't know anyone who works harder. Joey's never had it easy when it comes to just being a natural athlete. No. He's had to work for everything," Kovacs-Royer said.