ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The memorial for a life lost too soon grew with each candle lit. And as more flames burned more tears flowed, and emotions rang out wondering why.
Close to 100 people filled the Walmart parking lot in Whitehall, Lehigh County, the scene of where 20-year-old Nicolette Law was shot and died last Friday night.
"She loved people, she loved people. Always smiling, joking, and having fun. Make you laugh. If your were sad, she was the one to make you laugh," said her mother, Natalie.
Investigators say Law was in the car with an unidentified man. The two were part of a child drop off / pick-up situation. 23-year-old Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez then got into an argument with the male and started shooting.
"All this is over baby mama, daddy drama. My daughter got killed over this. She didn't even deserve it," Natalie said.
Many in the crowd wore shirts, brought balloons in Nicolette's favorite colors of pink and blue.
"I love everybody for coming out because my daughter was the best," Natalie said.
For the night the candles will continue to burn, and many say no one knows when the tears will stop. Because this pain, the loss, is another act of senseless violence that should have never happened.
"We need to have love for each other, not fighting each other, and killing each other. This has to stop," Natalie said.