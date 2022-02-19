S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A week after a deadly stabbing in South Whitehall Township, the victim's family is speaking out.
It was around 9:00 a.m. on the morning on February 13 when Police were called to the 1900 block of W. Woodlawn Street in South Whitehall Township.
52-year-old Miles 'Dino' Brickhouse Jr. had been stabbed.
The suspect in the stabbing is his girlfriend's 18-year-old son, Gabriel Stettler.
"This is his girlfriend's kid. Why would we think something like that would ever ever happen," said Dino's Cousin, Angelo Zipato.
The family is coming together to make sure Dino's legacy lives on.
"He was the kindest and most loving person," said Denise Houser, a family Friend of Dino's.
"He was my best friend, my protector," said Dino's sister, Pamela Brickhouse.
"Always a jokester," remembers Terrence Roderick Sr., a Family Friend.
"He was a good guy," said Childhood Friend, Phyllis Legrand.
Kristie Farmer, another Childhood Friend says, "He was a humble person."
They all say, Miles was a positive soul.
"He was just as happy as can be," said Dino's uncle Hamp Smith.
His aunt, Jane Decker says his smile is contagious.
"Dino was the light of the room," said Jennifer Barber, a Family Friend.
The family's minister, Shelby Belfield, recalls "He would pull the shirt off his back and give it to you, even if the shirt was too small to put on a doll baby, he would give it to you."
Gabriel Stettler has since been charged with criminal homicide.
Dino's family is demanding answers.
"Justice will be served," said his Brother-in-law Donald Lane.
"We're trying to get justice," says Jamar Brickhouse, Dino's Brother.
Stettler is still awaiting arraignment.