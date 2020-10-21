BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On a corner lot of North Boulevard in Bethlehem, the spirit of Halloween is ever present.
"Welcome to Kaiser's House of Horror," said creator, Jeff Kaiser, standing in front of his immense display.
"The nice thing is every year there's something different or new or a new piece and the kids like seeing the new things every year," said Erin Barron.
"It sure lifts your spirits up. Absolutely," said Chrystal Krumm.
Kaiser has spent the last nineteen years bringing this all together. It's a lifetime passion.
"I always loved to stay up Saturday night watching scary movies," said Kaiser.
A love like that spawned a project uniquely his own and one for all to enjoy.
"Building the stuff, trying to find it in stores to create it, that's like half the fun and then putting it up and having everybody enjoy it, that's really neat," said Kaiser.
So forget about Christmas lights for a second.
"Some kids get really excited about Christmas. I get excited over Halloween," said Kaiser.
Make your way here to see scenes from over a dozen of your favorite flicks.
"Anywhere from Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, of course, the pirate ship from Pirates of the Caribbean," said Kaiser, going through the list.
Next year will be 20 years that Jeff has been working on all this. He says it all comes down November 1 and then plans start for next year. While he says he's not sure how he's going to outdo himself, he's taking suggestions from the community. You can give him a shout on "Kaiser's House of Horror" on Facebook.