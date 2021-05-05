"You caught us at a good moment," Monica Strawbridge said at a rainy early-morning stop along the Appalachian Trail.
For the Strawbridge family, the moments of staying static are fleeting, but needed as they eat and recharge in upper Lehigh County.
"There is 6 of us, so we really have to get a lot of power going at one time," said 19-year-old Aiden as she recharged her phone from the food truck Fresh Grounds.
Aiden; her sisters 13-year old Georgie and 16-year-old June; brother 15-year-old Henry; and parents Monica and Vince are 900 miles away from Maine. This ends the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail that the Florida-based family started in March. They average a little over 20 miles per day.
"Monica loves to walk, and I really like being a dad," Vince said.
When finished they'll be the first family of 6 to complete the Triple Crown of Hiking. This includes the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail, the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail, and the Appalachian. They started in 2018.
"I think we knew our time with our kids was limited. Also, they're getting ready to leave and be adults and we wanted more intense time with them. That is for sure," Monica laughed.
Their adventures are on Youtube and Instagram. The scenery has been as challenging as it has been spectacular.
"Are you guys tired of walking yet?" I asked the kids.
"A little, yeah," The group laughed.
Including a Colorado snowstorm, when Henry nearly suffered hypothermia.
"I got to the top of the pass and the wind was so hard it knocked me over. I said to Georgie, we are going to walk like this the rest of the day," Aiden said while she joined her sister arm in arm.
The kids are home, or in this case, trail schooled.
"A lot of calculating. How much food do I have versus how many more miles do I need to go," Monica explained.
"They know about risk and reward, because it's always right in front of them," Vince added.
As they move on and plan to get to Maine by July, the Strawbridges arrive at family unity by taking the long road.