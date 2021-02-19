ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The family of a man fatally shot outside an Allentown nightclub in 2019 has sued the club operator and others for failing to provide proper security despite what they deem a pattern of criminal activity in the area.
The estate of Yaret Rivera, of Worcester, Mass., filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in Lehigh County Court last week against the owners of the Airport Plaza Shopping Center and operators of the Chicago Sports Bar and Grill and Club Gravity. Berks County-based Redner’s Warehouse Markets was also named in the civil suit as it operates a store in the shopping center.
In October 2019, Rivera was fatally shot in the parking lot outside the Chicago Sports Bar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in what authorities called an attempted robbery. The Allentown Police Department charged Walter Martinez and Jahmel A. Crews with homicide, robbery and conspiracy for their alleged roles in the 22-year-old’s death.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of Rivera’s mother, Sonia Vega, alleges that “years of unchecked crime and violence” at the shopping center “culminated in tragedy,” when Rivera was “robbed, shot and killed in a senseless and unprovoked attack” in the parking lot.
On the night of the shooting, a group of men unknown to Rivera and his friends became drunk and belligerent to the point that staff had to kick them out of the Chicago Sports Bar, according to the lawsuit. Court papers do not name the men who were reportedly asked to leave.
The lawsuit alleges that they were allowed to loiter in the parking lot instead of being told to leave the property entirely. When Rivera and his friends left, the group asked to leave the bar earlier jumped them, stole Rivera’s necklace and shot him at point-blank range, according to court papers.
Attorneys representing Rivera’s mother list eight violent crimes that occurred on the property owned by New Jersey-based real estate management group, Hampshire Companies LLC, or on adjacent properties, dating back to 2011.
Among them was the fatal shooting in 2012 of Teddy Bell outside the former Bahama Mama’s/Club Horizon. The defendant in that case admitted shooting the victim in the parking lot after mistaking him for someone with whom he argued inside the club. The lawsuit notes the building, which has since been demolished, stood in the same parking lot where Rivera was killed and that the club owner now owns the Chicago Sports Bar.
Other incidents noted in the lawsuit include a July 2013 melee outside Bahama Mama’s, a May 2015 armed robbery at the nearby Platinum Plus and the October 2019 robbery of a cellphone store in the shopping center.
In April 2019, a patron fired shots in the parking lot as he left the club around closing time. And another patron asked to leave the bar in September 2019 is also accused of firing shots outside the club. The lawsuit goes on to list 44 other incidents that include theft, drug possession, assault and disturbing the peace.
The sprawling lawsuit alleges that the club owners, the owner of the shopping complex and Redner’s Markets failed to prevent what attorneys argue was predictable criminal activity. Among the lengthy list of alleged shortcomings was the failure to properly assess security needs and provide adequate security.
Attorneys for Rivera’s family accuse the businesses and property owner – among other things – of failing to provide adequate surveillance and properly trained security personnel. They also fault the defendants for allowing dangerous, armed people on the property and for failing to remove them.
The family is seeking in excess of $50,000 for each of the two negligence claims against the club, the property owner and Redner’s.
A spokesperson for Redner’s Warehouse Markets said the company is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment, citing an ongoing legal matter. Neither the Hampshire Companies – the shopping complex’s ownership group – nor the club operators responded to requests for comment.
Martinez and Crews, meanwhile, remain in Lehigh County Jail without bail awaiting status conferences scheduled for next month in county court.