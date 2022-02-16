ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One local family is looking for closure after 39-year-old Steven Bernhard of Macungie was killed Tuesday.
Bernhard was struck by a car at the intersection of North 17th Street and Sumner Avenue on Tuesday, after a car blew through the four-way stop.
"It's hard to watch," said Jeffrey Bernhard, Steven's father. "I don't think it's sinking in. It's gonna take some time."
Surveillance footage obtained by 69 News shows Bernhard struck by the car when it failed to stop.
"The whole ordeal is a complete shock. When you see the video, he wants to get out of the way, but he doesn't know where to go," Jeffrey said. "It's hard to watch."
Bernhard was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he later died.
The family is now looking for solutions on how to stop this from happening to someone else.
"If there's some way we can do to promote a speed bump or something as a family. We can get something together to help the city out," said Julie Malloy, Steven's aunt.
Officials are still looking for the vehicle that hit Steven. We're told it was a white Acura TSX with front end damage and a missing driver side mirror.
If you have any information, please call the Allentown City Police Department.