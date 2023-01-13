ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're hearing from the family of the man who had to be rescued from a trench in Allentown earlier this week.

Jason Hansell was stuck in that trench for more than eight hours up to his neck in dirt, and with serious injuries. He now has to undergo surgery, but his family tells us he is expected to make a full recovery.

His wife Ivy Hansell said, that's not only important for her, but also for a little one they have on the way. She was planning to tell Jason she was four weeks pregnant when he got home from work on Wednesday.

"I was eager for him to come home and hear the news, so I called his cell phone and somebody else answered and told me that he couldn't come to the phone because he was in a trench," said Ivy.

She called Jason's father and got a ride down to the scene, where she found police and news crews. Then she got closer and finally saw her husband, sort of.

"I could see his hard hat and his arms, and I could see that he was down there. Couldn't see his face, that was sad," said Ivy.

Even though she couldn't see his expression, Ivy decided to tell Jason the big news.

"There were no other words I could say to him other than that we're having a baby, and I had to yell it down the hole because he was pretty deep," said Ivy.

Jason didn't get rescued from the trench until after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Ivy's father Mark Espenshade said seeing him pulled out of the trench was an emotional moment for all of them.

"To see the stretcher rolling with him on it was just so much of a relief to us to know that he was out of that situation and heading for care," said Mark.

Jason is still getting that care. Ivy said he's having surgery to repair his jaw, and he has several broken teeth. She said recovery will take around six weeks, but most importantly, he's going to be there to raise their child.

"Exciting day to know that my baby has a wonderful father who is going to be there," said Ivy.

The family tells us they are thankful for the emergency crews that saved Jason, and the community support they've received. Their GoFundMe for Jason's medical bills is now already over $4,000.