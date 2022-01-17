WASHINGTON, D.C. - From the Bethlehem branch of the NAACP to the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, all across our area parades, service days, and seminars were held to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
None of them were more prominent than the one in Washington DC.
The family of the late civil rights leader paid tribute, not only honoring what he accomplished, what he stood for, and what he peacefully fought for, but also focusing on what still lies ahead on the road to equality. They pressured politicians to pass voting rights legislation.
King's granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, specifically called out the Democratic senators opposed to changing the filibuster.
"Senator Sinema, Senator Manchin, our future hinges on your decision and history will remember what choice you make," King said, referring to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Martin Luther King III called for no celebration of his father's birthday without voting rights legislation.
"Don't tell us what you believe in, show us with your votes," he said.
Senate Democrats hope to start debating two voting rights bills, but without a change to the rules to carve out a filibuster exception for voting rights, the bills will not have the votes to pass.