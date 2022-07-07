PALMER TWP., Pa. - It was Christmas Day 2005.

Christine, husband Frank, and son Matthew Lambert were traveling on the road when a piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and shot through the windshield, killing Christine.

"She's one of those people, mom would always give her shirt off her back if she had to for you. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for anybody," said Frank and Matthew Lambert.

For 13 years, her husband, son, and state Sen. Lisa Boscola have fought to pass a bill that would require all motorists to remove snow and ice from their vehicle within 24 hours after a storm.

"All the bill really does is say you have built up snow and ice on your vehicle and the police feel that you are a threat to or a danger to other people on the roadways they can stop and fine you," Boscola said.

And now that bill named after Christine has finally passed the Pa. Senate with bi-partisan support, and is now awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf's signature. Boscola says he is expected to sign it.

The bill would require all vehicles to remove the snow and ice, including tractor trailers, which was where they had gotten some push back on the bill and part of the reason it took so many years to pass.

"Hopefully people understand that what we're doing, this is to try to save people's lives," Frank Lambert said.

So many years later, the Lamberts are still in enormous pain from losing Christine, in a tragedy that could have been prevented.

"I don't want to see what I had to see that day, it's something that you will never get out of your mind and there are nights where I sit up in bed and like it's happening all over again. All this time it doesn't go away,"  Frank Lambert said.

