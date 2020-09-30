BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A mother is searching for answers after her 17-year-old son, Aiden Toussaint, was shot and killed near Saucon Park Tuesday night.
It's also where we met her to tell us about him.
"I was very proud of my son. Very very proud of him in everything that he did. I couldn't have asked for a better son," said his mother, Claudette Pottinger.
Toussaint worked two jobs and was a student-athlete. His mom says he had dreams of joining the Air Force to one day study law.
His parents are devastated that future was ripped away.
"They took my baby away from me," Pottinger said.
"Today I don't have my Aiden. I don't have him. I will never have him again," said father Jacques Toussaint.
Three criminal complaints from the district attorney's office say Aiden had arranged to sell marijuana to someone he knew from school, only to be shot and killed.
His parents say they had no reason to believe he would sell drugs.
"I don't know of my son to sell weed. If you say smoke I will say yes but not to sell," Pottinger said.
Two 16-year-olds have already been arrested. Police are still looking for 18-year-old Gabriel Ramos.
"I'm a praying mother. I'm a praying mother and I know I know the God that went to Calvary he sits high and he looks low and I know justice is coming and I'm waiting for that day. I'm waiting," Pottinger said.