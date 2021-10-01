EASTON, Pa. - One year and two days after one teen was gunned down, another teen is pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Gabriel Ramos is the fourth teen to plead guilty to charges in connection to the death of Aiden Toussaint.
"When I had my son, I couldn't see him, because they had to rush him to the NICU," Aiden Toussaint's mother Claudette Pottinger said in tears. "When they killed my son, I couldn't see him, and they don't even know what they did to me."
Sometimes the end reminds you of the beginning.
"When Aiden was born, I drove in the pouring rain for three hours to get to the hospital," said Diane Thomas, Aiden Toussaint's aunt. "When he died, I drove in the pouring rain to come see, because to me, this was unreal."
They were two rainy nights.
One was the start of Aiden Toussaint's life.
The other, 17 years later, was the end.
"If they asked me for money for the life of my son, I would pay anytime," said Jacques M. Toussaint, Aiden Toussaint's father. "Instead of, they killed him for nothing."
Prosecutors say in September of 2020, four teens found Toussaint on Snapchat, and asked to meet at Saucon Park in Bethlehem so they could buy about $600 worth of marijuana. Investigators say the plan was to rob him, but after a confrontation and guns were pulled by both involved, Ramos ended up shooting Toussaint twice.
Friday, Ramos pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The maximum sentences for these charges are 40 and 20 years, which the judge says could be served consecutively or concurrently.
Five other charges were dropped as part of the deal.
"We just pray and hope that they get the maximum sentence," said Thomas.
Toussaint's mom says selling marijuana doesn't define a legacy of love.
"Aiden was an angel sent here on Earth to help people that were in need," said Pottinger.
Loved ones say the student wrestler was the kind of person who did good deeds for strangers.
"In the next week or two, he would be on his way to go to the Air Force," said Jacques M. Toussaint. "After that, he was going to study law."
"It's not the same without him. I will never have the smile I had before when I was with him," said Jawuane Johnson, who was Toussaint's friend since middle school. "Aiden was a kind-hearted person who would do anything for anybody he knew."
"If you're having a bad day, he's not stopping until there's a smile on your face," said Thomas. "He was such an outgoing person. He was a family guy. He was a people person and such a funny guy. There's never a dull moment with Aiden."
"The type of mannerisms that he had was beyond his youth," said Phillip Rankine, Aiden Toussaint's uncle. "We miss him forever."
Ramos' attorney says he and the family are not commenting before the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.